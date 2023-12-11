Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 32,045 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $31,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $253.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $253.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

