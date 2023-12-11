Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 10,832 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 529,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 471,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,902,000 after purchasing an additional 399,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

