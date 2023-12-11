Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $245,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $423.37. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

