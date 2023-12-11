Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $156.91. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

