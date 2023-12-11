Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 26,852 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

