Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $26.38 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $209.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $170.65 and a one year high of $209.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

