Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.03 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

