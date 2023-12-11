Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

