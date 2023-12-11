Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.