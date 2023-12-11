Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $332.75 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.72. The firm has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

