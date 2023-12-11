Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

