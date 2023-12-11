Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 5,914 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $48,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $165.45 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

