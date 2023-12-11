Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 200,534 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $49,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFV opened at $51.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

