Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 291,840 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3,607.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,840 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $81.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.