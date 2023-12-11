Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,632 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $253.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.23 and a 52 week high of $253.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average of $241.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

