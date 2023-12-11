Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,962 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. Shopify comprises about 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 313.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,277,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,683,000 after purchasing an additional 571,984 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,592,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Shopify Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $72.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

