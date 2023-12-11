Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %
Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
