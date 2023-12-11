Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $4.35 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $310.42 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.