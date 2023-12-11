Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $3.41 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after acquiring an additional 651,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 490,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock valued at $992,245. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

