Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $2.89 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 61.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 165.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 87.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,500 shares of company stock worth $61,351,171 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

DoorDash stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

