Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 51,035 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $298.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $298.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.37.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.74.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

