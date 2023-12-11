Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 65,400 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FE opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

