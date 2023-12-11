Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,913 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000. Expedia Group makes up 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.55.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $145.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

