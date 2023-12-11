Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.9% in the second quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 252,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,765,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 58,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.