Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.2% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock worth $190,251,010 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

