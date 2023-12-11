Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 186.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,143 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,686 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

