Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $7.86 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.