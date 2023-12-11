Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $10.92 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3,027.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

