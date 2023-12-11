Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 82,400 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 505.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WMB opened at $35.52 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

