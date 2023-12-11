Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 2,497 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $138.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.