Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 24,700 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Wayfair worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Shares of W stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

