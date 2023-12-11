Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.12 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

