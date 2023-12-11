Bayberry Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637,126 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital makes up about 5.2% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $25,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $1,709,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,466 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 439,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $368.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

BUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.