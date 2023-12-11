Bayberry Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 140,000 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,000. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.0 %

BERY stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

