Bayberry Capital Partners LP Makes New $13.94 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,000. IQVIA makes up about 2.8% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

