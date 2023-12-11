Bayberry Capital Partners LP Buys 35,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 4.0% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Pinterest worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,606. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

