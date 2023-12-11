Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 16,546 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.19% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.64 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.