Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 14,281 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $243.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

