Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $165.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average is $160.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

