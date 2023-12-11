Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.