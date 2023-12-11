Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 208,124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $18,374,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.34 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.