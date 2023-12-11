Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.92 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $423.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.72 and its 200 day moving average is $404.42. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.