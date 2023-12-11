Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,291 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

