Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Sold by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,764 shares during the quarter. Atreca makes up approximately 0.7% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings in Atreca were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atreca alerts:

Insider Activity at Atreca

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 274,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $109,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,893 shares in the company, valued at $114,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atreca Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atreca

Atreca Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.