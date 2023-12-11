Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock worth $16,077. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRA opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

