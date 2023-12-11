Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Lifted by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $11,510,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.5 %

ARW stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

