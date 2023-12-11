Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Reduced by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. AON makes up 8.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $126,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.64.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AON opened at $324.10 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.16 and a 200-day moving average of $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

About AON



Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

