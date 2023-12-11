Analyzing Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Free Report) and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 2.66% 40.60% 5.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $4.08 billion 0.21 -$74.10 million $6.26 8.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

4.3% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.79%. Given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is more favorable than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

Summary

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy. It offers mini, small, medium, and large excavator; bulldozer, and skid steer and crawler loaders; truck, crawler, rough-terrain, all terrain, and telescopic crawler cranes; and luffing-jib tower and flat top tower cranes; and truck mounted pumps, truck mixer, trailer pumps, placing booms, city pumps, and batching pumps. The company provides wheeled tractors, combine and sugarcane harvesters, baler, and grain dryers; internal combustion and electric forklift; and micro, rough terrain, crawler, diesel and electric articulating, rough terrain electric articulating boom, spider, diesel telescopic boom, and electric telescopic boom scissor lifts, as well as DC/DC-Li, HD/HD-Li, and AC/AC-Li scissor series. In addition, the company mining drills, mining dumps trucks, mining excavators, and crushing and screening equipment; rotary drilling rigs, hydraulic plie pressing machines, hydraulic diaphragm wall grab, full rotary casting drill, and trench cuttler. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, it produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, the company designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

