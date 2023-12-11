Analyzing WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaFd has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and WaFd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 18.93% 9.82% 1.01% WaFd 23.51% 12.38% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 5 2 0 2.13 WaFd 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. WaFd has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given WaFd’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WaFd is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. WaFd pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WaFd pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WaFd has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and WaFd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $2.18 billion 2.31 $568.85 million $1.16 8.58 WaFd $742.61 million 2.67 $257.43 million $3.72 8.22

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WaFd. WaFd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of WaFd shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WaFd shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WaFd beats Valley National Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family dwellings, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

