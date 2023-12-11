Analyzing Nauticus Robotics (KITT) and Its Competitors

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -211.19% -327.87% -36.34%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $8.77 million -$28.26 million -2.27 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $777.02 million $15.10 million -4.03

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nauticus Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nauticus Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 91 213 314 7 2.38

Nauticus Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 289.78%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics competitors beat Nauticus Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.